The Morningline 06/02/2021

Mari White, Brian Weigand, and Anthony McAvoy are your guides on this Wednesday Morning!
The Big 3: Lynchburg Murder Update, Biden ordering intelligence report, and badly behaved fans in the NBA.
6AM: Murder updates in Lynchburg, Biden ordering intelligence report, and badly behaving fans in the NBA, we celebrate rotisserie chicken. rocky road ice cream, and all you Bubba’s out there!, also a teenaged girl pushing a bear!
7AM: Waffle of the Week, more talk about Mike Curtis, protesters against the Mountain Valley Pipeline Update, we engage with callers.
8AM: Former VMI Keydet. Turner Perrow, joins to break down the report put out about the Institution, Chip Harvey and Kim Gardner come on to talk about rising costs affecting home insurance and does your insurance cover a rental car reimbursement?