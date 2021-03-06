The Morningline 06/03/2021

Mari White, Brian Weigand, and Anthony McAvoy are your guides through this serious, but fun Thursday morning!

The Big 3: Cyber Attacks, Fauci’s Emails, Virginia Tech Killer Season

6AM: COVID vaccines, Cyber attack against JBS. Fauci’s Emails being released, Herd Immunity, Virginia Tech’s killer season, we celebrate eggs, repeats, and JMU softball, King’s Dominion worker shortage.

7AM: More talk on the laziness of the younger generation, the Amherst County School Board Meeting about Critical Race Theory (CRT).

8AM: Mike Mayo joins to talk movies and his hate for Cruella, what happened to the wooden duck from the protests, Brian becomes Russian?, and Chris Judd from Mid-State Cyber comes on to talk about the cyber attacks on JBS and other major companies!