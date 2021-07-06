The Morningline 06/07/2021

Mari White, Brian Weigand, and Anthony McAvoy are back for a fun and busy Monday Morning!

The Big 3: Joe Manchin runs Washington. Kamala’s Trip, and the D-Day Celebrations

6AM: Joe Manchin, Kamala’s trip abroad, D-Day celebration, we celebrate Daniel Boone, Chocolate Ice Cream, VCR’s, and JMU Softball as they prepare for an elimination game against Oklahoma, Diver the diver who found a women’s camera, and Amherst County bringing slots to Colonial Downs.

7AM: Polaroids are making a comeback? Brian Kilmeade joins to chat with Mari and Brian, Condoleezza Rice’s comments on Face The Nation about race, Norm Leahy jumps in to talk about the Democratic Primary, Mom posing as daughter in a Freaky Friday type story.

8AM: Justin Griffith, Virginia Commonwealth Attorney, joins to talk about David Allen Simpkins and the parole board, Plug Away Monday with Tony Erskin of Isiah 117 House, Lynchburg City Councilman, Chris Faraldi, comes in studio to talk about the removal of a mural at Linkhorne Middle School.