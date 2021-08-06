The Morningline 06/08/2021

Mari White, Brian Weigand, and Anthony McAvoy are back for a fun Tuesday morning!

The Big 3: Kamala Harris, Pipeline, and the Virginia Primary Elections

6AM: Kamala Harris in Guatemala, Colonial Pipeline attack, Virginia’s Primary Elections being held today, we celebrate JMU Softball one last time, Best Friends, and the Popeyes Parking Lot, and the Loudoun County Critical Race Theory Graphic.

7AM: Mural at Lakehorne Middle School Update, School Resource Officers, Dr. Jeff Widemeyer joins in studio to talk about coaching, food, and their Tuesday Night Meetings, A boy, his dog, and Pokemon?

8AM: Mike Mayo returns for his weekly reflection on movies, more Virginia Primary election talk, Matthew Uselton, Bedford County’s Teacher of the Year, joins to talk about his award, what got him into teaching, banana pancakes, and what books and authors he likes to teach, and we end with our Hottest Story of the day which is bound to leave you on a high!