The Morningline 06/11/2021

Mari White, Brian Weigand, and Anthony McAvoy go off the rails on this Friday edition of The Morningline!

The Big 3: Inflation, Ilhan Omar, and Lynchburg City School Board

6AM: Inflation, Travis and Allan call in, Ilhan Omar comparing America to the Taliban, Lynchburg City School Board, Interesting Job Interview questions, we Celebrate Beauty, Corn on the Cob, and German Chocolate Cake, and more weird job interview questions.

7AM: Virginia Tech Player, VMI Controversy, Chair of Lynchburg Schools, Pastor James Coleman, joins to talk about the new equity curriculum, painting over the mural of the Thin Blue Line Flag at Linkhorne Middle School, and more, and Karl Miller calls in to preview his show tomorrow morning!

8AM: Mike and Mo preview tomorrow’s episode of Learn It, Live It, Lead It, Victoria Hanson comes on to talk about the possibility of a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium coming to Amherst, and we show off our hard WORK with this week’s Friday Five!