The Morningline 06/15/2021

Mari White, Brian Weigand, and Anthony McAvoy are feeling the music on this Tuesday edition of The Morningline!

The Big 3: Another Shooting in Lynchburg, Armed Robbery in Lynchburg, Hideaway Lake

6AM: Fatal Shooting in Lynchburg, Armed Robbery in Lynchburg, Hideaway Lake, we celebrate Megalodons, Smiling, and Nature Photos, Lin Manuel Miranda’s Blunder, and talk about some of our favorite musicals!

7AM: Continuing our talk about musicals, more conversation on the Lynchburg Shooting and Armed Robbery, Virginia State Senator, Steve Newman, calls in to talk about the Parole Board and the Inspector General’s Report, and the listener’s become skeptical over Mari’s hope and optimism.

8AM: Mike Mayo rejoins the program for his weekly appearance as we restart our musical discussion, a song has FINALLY been found that Biscuit doesn’t like, John Basten, from The Mid-State Group, sits down in studio to promote what The Mid-State Group does, as well as also give a couple shameless (Or not so shameless) plugs to John’s other venture the Rivermont Bierhaus, and we hope that our Hottest Story of the Week isn’t too CHEESY for you!