The Morningline 06/16/2021

Mari White, Brian Weigand, and Anthony McAvoy (well kinda), lead you through this Hump Day!

The Big 3: River Rescue, Biden/Putin Meeting. The Search For Biscuit

6AM: Allan calls in, Outstanding River Rescue in the James, Putin and Biden’s meeting, you’ve heard of Where’s Waldo, but we play Where’s Biscuit this morning, we celebrate Fudge and only fudge, and Jim Messier of Arthur’s Jewelry is interviewed by Mari and Brian.

7AM: More bets are taken on when Biscuit makes his appearance, Charlottesville trying to decide which kids are gifted and which ones aren’t, Biscuit makes his grand appearance, The Waffle of the Week, JMU’s Odicci Alexander getting a professional softball contract.

8AM: Andre Whitehead joins the program to give more details on the Family Dollar shooting from Monday, Mike Miller from the Bedford County Sherriff’s Office explains about their K-9 Unit and what is going to happen now that Marijuana is legal when it comes to the dogs.