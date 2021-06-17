The Morningline 06/17/2021

Mari White, Brian Weigand, and Anthony McAvoy lead us through a fun Thursday Morning!

The Big 3: G-7 Summit, Lynchburg Shooting, and Juneteenth

6AM: The G-7 Summit and Biden bashing a female CNN reporter, Travis and Allan both call in to hate on Biden, Another fatal shooting in Lynchburg, Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday, and we celebrate Garbage Men, Eating our Vegetables, and Mascots (well all of them except one)!

7AM: Jon Stewart’s comments about COVID on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Victoria’s Secret getting rid of their Angels, and Rich Gilman comes in studio to discuss the Virginia Tech Football Murder.

8AM: Study on Smartphones making kids eat worse, Dylan Myang is spotlighted in this week’s Building Our Future segment, and we end on a big programming announcement!