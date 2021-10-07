The Morningline: FULL SHOW

Mari, Brian, and Anthony are back for a new week on The Morningline!

The Big 3: CPAC, Statues in Charlottesville, and Richard Branson’s Space Adventure!

6AM: The Big 3, Celebrate, and Robo Calls on the Decline?

7AM: Gypsy Moth Being Renamed, Rabid Fox at Busch Gardens, Norm Leahy of The Washington Post talks Statues Being Taken Down and Critical Race Theory (CRT).

8AM: Jellystone Accident, Bedford County School Board Meeting, Plug Away Monday with Lori Lewis from the Bedford Pregnancy Center, and Dick Mast from Poplar Grove Golf Club!