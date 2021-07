Mari, Brian, and Anthony are back for another Tuesday Edition of The Morningline!

The Big 3: Texas Democrats, Cuba Protests, and the Home Run Derby.

6AM: The Big 3, Kamala Harris, Celebrate, and South Korea’s Gym Music Restrictions.

7AM: Critical Race Theory in Bedford County, Dr. Jeff Widmeyer, and Listeners weigh in on CRT.

8AM: Mike Mayo on movies, SGT Rev. Brian Moore, and the Hottest Story of the Day!