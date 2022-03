The Big 3: Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Pittsylvania County Child, and The Wall



6AM: The Big 3, Substitute Teacher Suspended, and Deer Invades Local Fashion Store.



7AM: Ukraine, Virginia Investigation on Tik Tok, Risk It For The Biscuit, Kamala Harris, Alan Ladd Jr. Passes Away.



8AM: Congressman Bob Good, Fortress Foundation Solutions, and the IPC Banishes Russian and Belarusian Paralympians.