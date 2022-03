The Big 3: Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Lynchburg Shooter Update, Calvin Ridley Suspended



6AM: The Big 3, Longwood Basketball Teams Going To NCAA Tournament, Liberty Basketball Not Playing In Postseason, and Amazon Worker Trapped By Robots.



7AM: Wendell Walker, Update on Ukraine, Dr. Jeff Widmeyer, and Cultured Meat.



8AM: Mike Mayo, The Russian Invasion of Ukraine and Oil, and Fake Meat.