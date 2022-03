The Big 3: Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Mall Library, and MLB Lockout.



6AM: The Big 3 and What You Do At The Mall.



7AM: Oldest Octopus Fossil Named After Biden, Breast Milk or Chest Milk?, and Nick Kessler.



8AM: State Senator Steve Newman, Real Life Cinderella Story (Maybe?), River Ridge Mall, Lynchburg Adult Drug Court, UVA Honor Code, and Liberty Baseball.