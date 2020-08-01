The Morningline: FULL SHOW

While Mari’s away, the boys will play! Join Brian and Anthony for Day 1 of a Mari-Less edition of The Morningline!
The Big 3:Texas Democrats, Covid Cases Increasing, Covid at The Olympics.
6AM: The Big 3, Celebrate, and Brian Kilmeade!
7AM: The Law Dog, Rich Gilman, joins to Guest Host Hour #2 and a curious case of sperm donation, Norm Leahy, and the Liquor shortage in North Carolina.
8AM: Kenny Shelton Guest Hosts Hour #3 and talks about the potential of the mask mandate coming back, and Sergeant Jeff Rater and Pastor William Coleman in studio for Plug Away Monday!