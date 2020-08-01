The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Tom Brady Comes Out of Retirement, and Virginia Tech.



6AM: The Big 3, Simon Owen, and a Shooting in Lynchburg.



7AM: Katie Tubb, Washington Commanders Stadium Deal, RIP William Hurt, ICYMI Featuring Bee Gees Saving Lives, Heat Wave #1 on Billboard After 1 Year, and the Virginia Schools in the NCAA Tournament, and Ma’Khia Bryant Officer Not Indicted.



8AM: Charles Billingsley, Virginia Superintendents’ Letter to Governor Youngkin, Pi Day, and a Fatal Camel Attack.