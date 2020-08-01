The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Jerry Falwell Jr. Show, and Superintendents’ Letter To Youngkin.



6AM: Simon Owen, The Big 3, and Listener Calls.



7AM: Jerry Falwell Jr., Daylight Savings Time, Hulu Shows, and that Crickets Are Good For You.



8AM: Campbell County Schools Superintendent Bobby Johnson, Rachel Levine Named Woman of the Year, Boat Stuck in Harbor, Replay of Simon Owen, Zelenskyy’s Talk With Congress, and No Charges Filed Against Chicago Cops.