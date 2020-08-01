The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Tornadoes Around The Country, Virginia Withdraws State Emergency Rules, and LU Pro Day.



6AM: The Big 3, Ketanji Brown-Jackson Confirmation Hearing, Listener Calls, and Celebrate Returns.



7AM: Shootings around Virginia, Miami Institutes Spring Break Curfew, and Lynchburg City Councilman Jeff Helgeson.



8AM: Heather Nuckolls from Cunningham Brothers Pick N Save, Lynchburg Schools in the Budget, Snacking in the Bathroom, and Maury Povich Announces Retirement.