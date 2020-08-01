The Morningline: FULL SHOW

Day 2 of the Mari-Less Morningline is here!

The Big 3: COVID Tanks Stocks, Capital Trespasser Charged, and Fort Lee.

6AM: The Big 3, Bezos and the Billionaire Space Race, Celebrate, and Mac and Cheese Ice Cream!

7AM: Meg Lucas and Christine Kennedy Guest Host Hour #2, Chris Judd of Mid-State Cyber joins to talk cyber attacks and cyber security, and the hour finishes with Olympic Trivia!

8AM: Kenny Shelton is back to Guest Host Hour #3, Mike Mayo talks movies in our Tuesday ritual, Colonel Ron Garan, and what Kenny and Brian would do in space!