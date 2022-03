The Big 3: Local Storms, Russian Invasion of Ukraine, and Stolen Puppy Update



6AM: The Big 3, Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Aphasia, covid.gov Launches, and The Great Applebee’s Walkout.



7AM: Stolen Puppy From The Humane Society, Applebee’s Email, Most Stressful Times of the Week, Ian Cassette, Most Stressed State, and RaDonda Vaught.



8AM: Building Our Future, Dating In Prison, and Reading Listener Texts.