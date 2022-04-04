The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Non-Jumper, Russian Invasion of Ukraine, and Car Thieves.



6AM: Duke/UNC Game, The Big 3, ICYMI Featuring Bill Freeze, The Grammy Awards, and Fake Movie Money Stolen, and Shooting in Norfolk Mall.



7AM: UVA Editorial on Mike Pence, Griff Jenkins, Norm Leahy, and Man Gets 90 Covid Vaccines.



8AM: Woman on Bridge, Listener Calls, Mill Mountain Theatre Controversy, Plug Away Monday, and College Basketball Weekend and Predictions.