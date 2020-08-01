The Morningline: FULL SHOW

Day 3 of the Mari-less Morningline is here!

The Big 3: Liberty Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Bucks win NBA Championship, Infrastructure Deal.

6AM: The Big 3, Olympic Score Updates, Celebrate, and Tom Brady’s White House Speech.

7AM: Kenny Shelton Guest Hosts Hour #2, Bill McGinley joins to talk about the Infrastructure Deal, and the age old question: Do Drivers Suck In Lynchburg?

8AM: Ashley makes her return to The Morningline to Guest Host Hour #3, Women’s Pants Problems at the Olympics, Taco Bell Shortages, Duke University Dog and Wolf Study, and The Waffle of the Week!