The Big 3: Subway Shooter Arrested, Russian Invasion of Ukraine, and South Boston Cop Embezzling.



6AM: The Big 3, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial, and Grand Rapids Shooting.



7AM: Youngkin Tip Line Lawsuit, Lynchburg City Councilman Jeff Helgeson, and Griff Jenkins.



8AM: Doug Badger, Listener Calls, Covid and Masks, and Clayton Kershaw.