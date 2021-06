When Mari’s away, the boys will play!

The Big 3: Miami Building Collapse Update, Infrastructure Package, VP Headed to the Border.

6AM: Stick Shift, The Big 3, Celebrate Catfish, Leon, and Taking Your Dog To Work, Gone To Pot.

7AM: Lynchburg City Councilman Chris Faraldi joins for Hour 2

8AM: Kenny Shelton takes over Hour 3 with Brian, Scot McCarthy, and we hope you Can’t Help but Fall In Love with this week’s Friday Five!