The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Escaped Inmates, FINA Ruling, and Juneteenth.
6AM: The Big 3, New Lakeside Drive Roundabout, Batteau Festival, Naked Man in Hollywood, Washington DC Shootings, and Listener Calls.
7AM: Listener Calls, Brian Kilmeade, Storm Update, ICYMI Featuring Australian’s Take on America, $83M of Cocaine Sent to Supermarkets, Biden Falls Off Bike, Origin of Bubonic Plague Found, and Offensive Tombstone.
8AM: Dr. Tom Shahady, College Lake Dam, Plug Away Monday, and A Wacky Final Segment.
The Big 3: Escaped Inmates, FINA Ruling, and Juneteenth.