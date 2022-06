The Big 3: Gas Tax Holiday, Lynch Station Shooting, and American Rescued in Ukraine.



6AM: The Big 3, Madison Heights Vet Sentenced, Embezzlement Scheme, and Healthy Tik Tok Soda.



7AM: Why Biscuit Cried, Listener Calls, Tommy Clark from Mission House Coffee, and NFL Player Leaving For Ministry.



8AM: Building Our Future, Gun Bill Vote, and Kids Throw Party After Breaking Into House.