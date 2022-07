The Big 3: Highland Park Shooting, Rustburg Murder, and Beagles Up For Adoption.

6AM: The Big 3, Highland Park Shooting, and Listener Calls.

7AM: Listener Calls, Marko Galbreath, and Biscuit’s Court.

8AM: Tik Tok Under Investigation, Gentleminions, Christy Phillips, Presidential Trivia, and Final Member of Band of Brothers Passes Away.