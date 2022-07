The Big 3: Campbell County Murder, Shinzo Abe Killed, and James Caan Dies.

6AM: The Big 3, Pepsi Collection, and Abe Killed in Japan.

7AM: Hangry is an Emotion, Bodega Stabbing in NYC, Spacecraft Lost, and Biscuit’s Love of the Metric System.

8AM: Dr. Ghislaine Lewis, The Friday Five, and Kenny’s Thoughts on the Elvis Movie.