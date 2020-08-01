The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 4?: Lynchburg Murder, Biden Trip To Middle East, New Amtrak Stop, and Skinny Dipping Record Broken.
6AM: The Big 4?, Jill Biden Breakfast Taco Quote, Listener Calls, and LeBron James Comments.
7AM: Domenic Romano, Uvalde Shooting Video Released, National French Fry Day and Best Fast Food Fries, Nick Kessler, Jill Biden Comment and Listener Calls.
8AM: Listener Calls, Snakle Boxes, Wes’ Little League Baseball Update, Madison Heights Slander?, Stranger Things Reviving Songs, and Elon Musk and Donald Trump Feud.