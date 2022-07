The Big 3: Biden Gets Covid, Alta Vista Tickets, and Drag Show Moved.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, Biscuit’s Ordained?, and Summer of the Shark Continues.



7AM: Are we getting less Robo-Calls, Scams, Josh Hawley Video, Bristol Casino First Week Numbers, and Listener Calls.



8AM: Halifax Murder, New York Politician Attacked, Plug Away Friday, and The Friday Five.