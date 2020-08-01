The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Fire in Amherst County, 99 Year Old Assaulted, and Downtown Lynchburg Shooting.



6AM: The Big 3, Rush Homes, NASCAR Disqualifications, Baseball Hall of Fame Ceremony, and Summer of the Sharks.



7AM: Brian Kilmeade, 2024 Presidential Campaign, Stationary Bikes Power Concert, and Donald Trump.



8AM: ICYMI featuring Mega Million, Newest Guinness World Record, and Martha Stewart’s Peacocks, and Plug Away Monday.