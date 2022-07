The Big 3: Mega Million, Hampton Roads Murder, Businesses Closing and Opening Locally.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Texts, US Not Headed To Recession?, and Greenhaus Shooting.



7AM: Lynchburg is Virginia’s Youngest City, Expensive Concert Tickets, and Lottery Horror Stories.



8AM: Mike Mayo, Is the Tide Turning on Cancel Culture?, Cold Cases Files in Virginia, and Pat Benatar Retires Hit.