The Big 3: Primaries, Pelosi to Taiwan, and KKK Flyers in Hurt.



6AM: The Big 3, RIP Vin Scully, and Mr. Pelosi Gives Police Curtesy Card.



7AM: Fred Fleitz, Michael Justice, and Brian Moore.



8AM: Snake Inside Bag Of Chips, Airplane Food Snake Head, Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, Letting Cats Outdoors is Evil, and Brian’s Cat Experiment.