The Big 3: Book Lawsuit, Hazing Lawsuit, and Gorbachev Dies.



6AM: The Big 3, Fraternity Culture, Electric Cars, and Listener Calls.



7AM: Banning Books, Electric Cars, Whipped Cream Illegal to anyone Under 21, Alec Baldwin Gets New Job, Listener Calls, Mother Convicted of Murder of Child.



8AM: Blue Ridge Scientific, Field of Honor, and Artemis Rocket Launch Date Announced.