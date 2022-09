The Big 3: Inflation, Ukraine, and Yeti Thief.



6AM: The Big 3, Murdering Abuser Lawsuit, and Listener Texts.



7AM: What’s Trending Featuring Brett Favre and Mississippi Fraud, Being Overemployed, Nick Kessler, Walking 2 Miles to Work Off a Big Mac, and Railroad Strike.



8AM: Railroad Strike, Busch Gardens Tampa Roller Coaster, Josh Read, and more on the Railroad Strike.