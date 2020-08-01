The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Biden on 60 Minutes, and New School Rules.
6AM: The Big 3, Local Sports News, A Deeper Dive Narcan Interview, and Listener Calls.
7AM: What’s Trending, Biden’s Comments on Taiwan, Can You Do Everything Ferris Bueller Did In A Day, and Sheri Parmelee on Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral.
8AM: ICYMI Featuring ODU’s Service Dog Hudson, Sports Records To Watch, and Phantom of the Opera Closing, Plug Away Monday, Listener Calls, and Best School Bus Ride Ever.
The Big 3: Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Biden on 60 Minutes, and New School Rules.