The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Biden on 60 Minutes, and New School Rules.

6AM: The Big 3, Local Sports News, A Deeper Dive Narcan Interview, and Listener Calls.

7AM: What’s Trending, Biden’s Comments on Taiwan, Can You Do Everything Ferris Bueller Did In A Day, and Sheri Parmelee on Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral.

8AM: ICYMI Featuring ODU’s Service Dog Hudson, Sports Records To Watch, and Phantom of the Opera Closing, Plug Away Monday, Listener Calls, and Best School Bus Ride Ever.

WLNI · The Morningline 09/19/2022
Tagged