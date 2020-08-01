The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: Liz Truss Out As British Prime Minister, Steve Bannon Sentencing, and Taylor Swift Releases Album.
6AM: The Big 3, Liberty/BYU, Question of the Day, Listener Calls, and Student Loan Forgiveness Case Dismissed by Justice Barrett.
7AM: What’s Trending, Circle K to Sell Marijuana, Triggering Broadway Plays, Stephanie Reed, and Drinking Wastewater.
8AM: Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, Blue Ridge Scientific, and The Friday Five.
The Big 3: Liz Truss Out As British Prime Minister, Steve Bannon Sentencing, and Taylor Swift Releases Album.