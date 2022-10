The Big 3: Amherst Shooter, Mass Burglars, and Pennsylvania Debate.



6AM: The Big 3, Biden Mispronounces New British PM’s Name, Pickleball, Traffic Circle, and Tik Tok Kia Challenge.



7AM: Dr. Di Ann Sanchez, Richmond Police Chief Resigns, Marty Misjuns, and Lynchburg City Council Race.



8AM: Black Panther Movie, John Fetterman, Listener Calls, Sherry Brady, and Cats Know Your Voice.