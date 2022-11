The Big 3: Biden’s Speech, World Series, and M4K.



6AM: The Big 3, and What Human’s Are Going To Look Like In The Future.



7AM: Walmart Carjacking, What’s Trending, Avatar 2 Trailer, Jeff Helgeson, and the Powerball.



8AM: Jeff Horne, Listener Calls, Biden’s Speech on Democracy, and Mattress Mack.