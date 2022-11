The Big 3: Midterm Election, Powerball Drawing, and Lynchburg Shooting.



6AM: The Big 3, Elon Musk and Twitter, Question of the Day, and Listener Calls.



7AM: Listener Calls, Brian Kilmeade, Aaron Van Allen, and What’s Trending.



8AM: ICYMI Featuring Woman Caught Because of Google Searches, Texas Students Lose SAT Scores, Highest Scoring College Football Game, and Don’t Lick the Toad, Black Friday, and Plug Away Monday.