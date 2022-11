The Big 3: UVA Shooting, Iron & Ale Shooting, and Midterm Election Results



6AM: The Big 3 and Listener Calls.



7AM: Aaron Van Allen, What’s Trending, and Andre Whitehead.



8AM: ICYMI Featuring Yellowstone Premiere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Woman Eats Bat To Go Viral, Plug Away Monday, and UVA Shooting.