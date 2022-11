The Big 3: UVA Shooting, Arizona Election Results, and Trump Announcement Preview.



6AM: The Big 3, Question of the Day, and Listener Calls.



7AM: UVA Shooting, Eric Kolenich, and Listener Calls.



8AM: Mike Mayo, Mark Dalton and Becky Tweedy, Is It Ok To Listen To White And Nerdy, and What’s Trending.