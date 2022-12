The Big 3: Elon and Twitter, Title 42, and Road Conditions.



6AM: The Big 3, Len Stevens, Road Reports, and Biscuit Reviews Avatar: The Way of Water.



7AM: High Stakes with Captain Shannon Zimmerman, Who Should Be The Next Superman?, Listener Calls, and more Road Reports.



8AM: Len Stevens, Katie Tubb, Man Walking on Legos, The Friday Five, and Trump NFTs.