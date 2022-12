The Morningline: FULL SHOW

The Big 3: World Cup Final, Virginia Tik Tok Ban, and Final Meeting of January 6th Committee.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, ICYMI Featuring Aquarium Explodes in Germany, Biggest Comeback in NFL History, and Meatball Truck Collision.



7AM: Aaron Van Allen, Elon Musk’s Twitter Poll, Brian Kilmeade, and Avatar’s Opening Box Office Weekend.



8AM: Building Our Future, World Cup, Plug Away Monday, and Is Elon Going To Step Down.