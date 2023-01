The Big 3: Biden Documents, NFL Playoffs, and Homicide Bill Struck Down.



6AM: The Big 3, Ryan Schmelz, and Biden Documents.



7AM: What’s Trending, You Can’t Say White Supremacy, Listener Calls, and I Hate When That Happens.



8AM: Mike Mayo, Brandon Fraser Movies, Guy Gets What He Deserves, Thomas Jefferson High School and National Merit Scandal.