The Big 3: Hit and Run, Home Assessments in Bedford County, and MLK Statue in Boston.



6AM: The Big 3, Polar Bear Attack in Alaska, Drug Bill Struck Down in General Assembly, and Cop Sex Ring in Tennessee.



7AM: Biden Sings Happy Birthday, Utah Obituary, Police Trial Finished, and State Senator Steve Newman.



8AM: Robert Hiss, What’s Trending, Listener Calls, and Madonna’s New World Tour.