The Big 3: Michigan State Shooting, UFOs Shot Down, and Rustburg High School.



6AM: The Big 3, Eben Brown, Listener Calls, and Dr. Elena Black.



7AM: Rustburg High School Incident, Gen Z Doesn’t Want to Drive, and Listener Calls.



8AM: Mike Mayo, Ryan Schmelz, Peeps Pepsi Taste Test, and What’s Trending.