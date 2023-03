The Big 3: Cop City, Another Ohio Train Wreck, and A-Sun Championship Game.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, and Bare Minimum Monday.



7AM: Aaron Van Allen and Brian Kilmeade.



8AM: ICYMI Featuring Doordasher Demands Higher Tip, Killer Potato, Ja Morant, Listener Calls, Plug Away Monday, Scamming the Wrong Granny, and What’s Trending.