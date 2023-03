The Big 3: Kidnapped Americans, Cop City, and Tornado Drill.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, and Outrage Over Cotton Game in School.



7AM: Walmart Closes Final Store in Portland, I Hate When That Happens, What’s Trending, and Dr. Thomas Eppes.



8AM: Mike Mayo, Mullets Are Making A Comeback, and Americans Held Hostage in Mexico.