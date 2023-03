The Big 3: Americans Kidnapped in Mexico, Matt Farris Arrested, and Big Plans at Centra.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, Feeling Unsafe, and the Bourbon War.



7AM: Matt Farris Hit and Run, the BORG Challenge, Nick Kessler, and What’s Trending.



8AM: Heroes At Home, Greg Habeeb, Listener Calls, and is Tom Brady going to the Dolphins.