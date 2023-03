The Big 3: The Fed, Trump Indictment Latest, and New Otieno Video.



6AM: The Big 3, Listener Calls, Irvo Otieno Case, New York and Size Discrimination.



7AM: Size Discrimination, Listener Calls, and Study Finds Americans Are Getting Dumber.



8AM: Ann Zudekoff, Listener Calls, and A Pop Quiz For Biscuit.